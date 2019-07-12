Four madrasa students thrashed for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Unnao (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Four students of a madrasa were allegedly thrashed by some persons for not chanting "Jai Shri Ram" in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, police said Friday. The incident allegedly took place at the playground of Government Inter College in the Civil Lines area here Thursday, resulting in injuries to the madrasa students. The students of Dar-ul-Uloom Faiz-e-Aam were playing cricket, when the accused allegedly beat them up with bats and sticks. Unnao SP Madhav Prasad Verma said the incident took place during a cricket match. An FIR had been registered against four persons, he said, adding that two of them had been detained. He, however, said in the initial probe it had come out that the madrasa students were not forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". We are probing the matter and situation is under control, the SP added. The FIR was registered on the complaint of madrasa operator Nisar Ahmad against four persons under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or criminal force), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said. In the FIR, the complainant alleged that the students were thrashed as they did not chant "Jai Shri Ram". Some BJP leaders reached the police station in support of the accused later. PTI CORR ABN RDKRDK