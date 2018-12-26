Four men arrested for stealing, purchasing plastic granules from outer Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing and purchasing plastic granules from outer Delhi's Mundka area, police said Wednesday.The accused were identified as Ramesh, 25, Sanjeet Kumar, 22, Manish, 22, and Raj Kumar, 35, all residents of Nangloi, they added."On December 3, a complainant reported that he has a godown of plastic at Swarn Park, Mundka, Delhi and in the intervening night of December 2-3, he had received a call from a watchman of his neighbour's godown that the lock of his godown's main gate was broken and some plastic bags were lying on the street," Rajender Singh Sagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said. When he checked his godown, he found that 2.5-3 ton plastic granules have been stolen, he said. During investigation, police analysed all the CCTV cameras around the godown and it was found that a truck was used for carrying the plastic granules on the day of burglary, the officer said.Later, an information was received about the alleged truck and a trap was laid at Rohtak Road, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi. Police stopped the truck and the driver was apprehended along with two other suspects sitting inside it, he added. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the truck was stolen by them from Anand Pravat area. They had changed the truck's number and were using it for robbery, the officer said. Ramesh disclosed that before 20-22 days he, along with Manish, Sanjeet and Shekhar, had broken the lock of the godown at Swarn Park and stolen plastic granules and had sold it to one Raj Kumar, police said. He also revealed that five-six days ago, they had stolen iron articles from a factory in Nangloi and sold the items to one Raj Kumar. On the instance of driver Ramesh, Kumar was arrested from Nangloi, the officer added. One truck and 2,680 kg of plastic granules were recovered from him, police said. PTI NIT GJS KJ