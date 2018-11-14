Four men flee with SC lawyer's SUV in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) An SUV belonging to a Supreme Court lawyer was allegedly stolen by four men who forcibly got into the vehicle and overpowered the driver here Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in the afternoon when the driver had gone to drop the lawyer's daughter at her college in Sector 125 and was waiting outside the campus after dropping her, they said."The four men came walking up to the SUV from some distance, opened the doors and got inside the vehicle. Before the driver could comprehend the situation, they took him at gun-point and took over the control of the SUV," a police official said.The accused kept roaming on city roads for over an hour before they dumped the driver along the street in Sector 148 and fled with the car, police said.They also took away the mobile phone and the wallet of the driver, they said.A complaint has been registered at the Sector 39 police station and search was on to nab the culprits, Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Singh said."We have filed an FIR based on a complaint by the lawyer. As per our initial findings, the car has been taken towards the adjoining Bulandshahr district. The accused persons have not been identified so far but police are trying to track them down," he said. PTI KIS KJKJKJ