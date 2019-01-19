Four men killed in road accident

Bikaner, Jan 19 (PTI) Four men were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on Nagaur road here early Saturday morning.They were on their way to Bikaner when the accident occurred. The deceased were identified as Paramjeet Singh (24), Imran (32), Javed (30) and Shobhit Singh (24), all residents of Naya Shahar area of Bikaner, the Nokha police station SHO Manoj Kumar said. He said that the bodies were handed over to their family after post-mortem. PTI CORR SDA DPBDPB