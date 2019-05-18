Four men rob jewellery shop in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 18 (PTI) Four armed men looted cash and ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from a jewellery shop here, police said Saturday. The incident took place at Khatoli town on Friday.They looted jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6,000 cash, Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said.The robbers came on two motorcycles. A search has been launched to nab the perpetrators, the officer said. PTI CORR ANBANB