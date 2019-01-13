Four narcotic smugglers held in JK

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Four alleged narcotic smugglers have been arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and huge quantity of contraband was seized from their possession, police said Sunday. Sameer Ahmad of Doda and Mohammad Farooq of Reasi were arrested after 205 kg poppy straw was found in their possession during a vehicle checking at Jakheni in Udhampur district on Saturday evening, a police spokesman said. Another two alleged drug peddlers Harjinder Singh and Ashwani Kumar were arrested along with 20 gram of 'charas' from Bari Brahmana area of Samba district on Sunday, officials said. They were stopped for frisking based on suspicious movement, which led to the recovery of the contraband, the spokesman said. Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against the arrested, the official said. PTI TAS INDIND