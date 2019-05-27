Four new Delhi High Court judges take oath, total strength at 40

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Four new Delhi High Court judges, including a woman judge, were sworn in on Monday, taking the working strength of the court to 40 -- still way short of the approved number. Justices Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, Asha Menon and Brijesh Sethi were administered the oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon. The Delhi High Court has an approved strength of 60 and faces a shortage of 20 judges. Including Justice Menon, there are eight woman judges in the Delhi High Court. The four judges were appointed by President Ram Rath Kovind after their names were approved by the government. The new appointees were judicial officers in the Delhi district courts. As per the new roster of the high court, Justice Brijesh Sethi will sit with Chief Justice Rajendra Menon; Justice Asha Menon with Justice S Muralidhar; Justice Talwant Singh with Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar with Justice Vipin Sanghi. In October last year, Justices Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Sanjeev Narula were sworn-in as Delhi High Court judges. Thereafter, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was sworn in as the high court judge. PTI SKV HMP SA