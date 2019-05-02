Four of Afghan family held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 76 lakh

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Four members, including two minor girls, of an Afghan family were caught by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold worth around Rs 76 lakh at the Delhi airport, according to a statement issued Thursday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Tuesday, it said. A detailed baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of gold jewellery items -- three chains, 12 kadas and nine bangles -- weighing a total of 2.6 kg, the statement issued by the customs department said. The gold items, worth Rs 75.72 lakh, were seized, it said. All the four accused -- a man, his wife and their two minor daughters -- were arrested and later released on bail, a customs official said. PTI AKV AKV CKCK