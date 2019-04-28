Four of boy's family injured in clash over suspected love affair

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A suspected love affair in Bhangela village here led to a clash between two families in which those from the girl's side attacked four persons with stones, leaving them critically injured, police said Sunday. The girl's lover was among the four assaulted on Saturday, Station House Officer (SHO), Khatoli, Harsharan Sharma said. A case was registered against Meherchand, his wife Kamlesh, his brother Nehal and a relative identified as Kanti -- all family members of the girl, he said. While Meherchand and his wife were arrested, efforts are on to trace the other accused, the SHO said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, Sharma added. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ CKCK