Four of family die in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Four of a family including a woman and her two children were crushed to death by a vehicle here Thursday, the police said.The deceased were on a motorcycle when they were hit near Mirpur village under Shahpur Police Station in the district, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.The victims are yet to be identified and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.The police is searching for the driver of the vehicle who fled the spot, Bhadoria said. PTI CORR RHL