scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Four of family killed in jeep-truck collision in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed when the jeep in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Haryana's Fatehabad district on Wednesday, police said.Four others were also injured in the accident, they said."Four persons died in the accident," deputy superintendent of police, Fatehabad, Darambir Punia said.Police said the family, hailing from Sirsa, was returning home after attending a wedding function. PTI SUN DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos