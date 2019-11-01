Four of gang behind thefts from cars arrested

Noida (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday claimed to achieve a breakthrough in over five dozen cases of robberies from cars across Noida and Greater Noida with the arrest of four members of a gang. They would smash windowpanes of cars near densely populated residential societies or in market places using slingshots and then steal laptops or whatever valuable items they could lay their hands on, a senior officer said. The accused, identified as Prakash, Shakeel and two others, named Deepak, were carrying stolen items on two motorcycles when they were held on Thursday night by officials from the Bisrakh police station, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said. "The accused would recce densely populated areas like societies, weekly markets or commercial hubs and then target cars using slingshots to smash windowpanes and steal valuable items from them. They have been operating in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi using the same modus operandi," Krishna told reporters. "One of the accused, Deepak, works at an electronics shop in Delhi's Nehru Place market and all stolen items were sold there and the profit was shared among the four," he said. The officer said Deepak had learnt the trick of smashing a car's window from close range using slingshots by watching videos on YouTube. "They were involved in around 65 to 70 incidents of robberies across Noida and Greater Noida alone. This is perhaps the gang which has alone targeted the maximum vehicles in the region," he said. The police recovered 27 laptop, 31 computer screens, four tablets, 97 spare parts of laptops, a slingshot and its bullets, and impounded their motorcycles. All four have over two dozen FIRs registered against them at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Delhi, officials said. PTI KIS RDKRDK