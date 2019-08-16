Four of gang held after encounters with police in Gr Noida

Noida (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Four alleged members of a gang were arrested after successive gunfights with police within 12 hours in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. The gang had barged into a showroom on August 11 and looted Rs 14,000 at gunpoint. The entire episode was caught on CCTV cameras. The gang members were all masked at the time of the incident but two of them were identified after a detailed analysis of the CCTV footage, a senior officer said. "An input about the movement of the accused in Dadri area was received by us Thursday night and soon police teams spread out to nab them," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. When intercepted near Shaiffali school, the four accused, two on a motorcycle and two on a scooter, opened indiscriminate firing on the policemen, he said. "Two of them, Lokesh and Gaurav, were held immediately after the exchange of fire, while two others managed to flee the spot," Singh said. "Lokesh and Guarav had received injuries and they were taken to a hospital. When questioned, they told police about their partners and confirmed their involvement in the August 11 case," the SP told reporters. Based on the inputs, Singh said, a combing operation was launched for the absconding duo -- Rajeev Sharma and Rahul Kashyap. "They were arrested following a gunfight near Bisahda village in Dadri area on Friday," he added. Sharma and Kashyap also revealed their involvement in a couple of other similar loots, the SP said. All this happened in a span of 12 hours, he added. Four illegal firearms along with ammunition and some cash were recovered from the accused. A case has been registered against them at the Dadri police station and further proceedings are underway, he said. PTI KIS AQSAQS