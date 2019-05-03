Four peddlers held in Jammu region

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Over 45 kg poppy and other narcotic drugs were seized from four suspected drug peddlers arrested in three separate incidents in Jammu on Friday, police said.Truck driver Lokesh Singh was arrested at Chenani area of Udhampur district after 45 kg poppy was found in his vehicle, they said.Suspected drug peddlers Mohmmad Saleem and Asim were arrested from the Bhaderwah belt of Doda district, while Mohmmad Dilawar was arrested from the Sidhra belt of Jammu district, officials said.Three separate cases have been registered in this connection, they said. PTI AB MAZ IJT