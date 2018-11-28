Four people convicted for beating woman to death

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A local court convicted Wednesday four people over the death of a woman who was beaten up for refusing to pay Rs 51,000 to a group of 'kinners' at her son's wedding.The four accused include two transgender people Anjali alias Chandni and Hina and two men identified as Joni and Yusuf.According to the prosecution, Kamla (55), wife of Sahendra, was beaten to death by the group for not fulfilling their demand on her son's wedding at Simbhalka village in Shamli district on August 11, 2012.The additional district sessions judge Ram Sudh Singh sentenced the four people to to four years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each after holding them guilty under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). PTI AD DPB