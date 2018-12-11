Four pickpockets arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Four alleged pickpockets, who used to target bus passengers on the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) route, have been arrested from southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.The accused, identified as Sanjeev alias Ghoda Pachad (49), Zia-Ul-Haq (30), Arif (21) and Mohammad Saman (25), were arrested on Friday, they said.Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid at Lal Quan bus stand on MB road, where the accused persons had gathered to target passengers, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (southeast) Hareesh H P said.Two country-made pistols with four cartridges and two knives were recovered from their possession, he said.Investigations revealed that Sanjeev has been involved in criminal activities since 1988 and has been arrested previously in 32 cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder, theft and under the Arms Act, the ADCP said.Police said Aarif was known as 'machine' among the gang members for his ability to pull out mobile phones and wallets from passengers' pockets very swiftly.The other three accused would distract the targets by pushing them or by engaging them in conversations, the ADCP said.The accused persons would sell the mobile phones and cheap prices and used the stolen money to consume cannabis, he said. Further investigation is underway in the case. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV