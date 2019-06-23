Four prisoners escape from MP jail

Neemuch, Jun 23 (PTI) Four prisoners, including twoconvicted for smuggling drugs and others facing trials inmurder and rape cases, escaped from a jail in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.As per preliminary investigation, the four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21) (both from Rajasthan), and Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) - cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail located in Kanavati area, just about 5 km from the district headquarters.They then threw a rope across the 22-feet-tall boundary wall of the jail, climbed it with the help of some outside support and sneaked out of the prison compound, jailor R P Vasunai told PTI.Singh, hailing from Udaipur, and Mongia, belonging toChittor, were earlier convicted under the Narcotic Drugs andPsychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and facing differentimprisonments.Ram, a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in MP,was being tried in a case of loot and murder, while Lal, aresident of the state's Mandla district, was facing trial in arape case, Vasunai said.State Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Choudharydeclared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on each of the four.Top district officials reached the prison to probe theincident.Madhya Pradesh Police has stepped up security in areas bordering Rajasthan, the official said, adding efforts were on to trace the four prisoners. PTI COR LAL GK DVDV