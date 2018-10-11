Four projects worth Rs 107 cr approved in Tamil Nadu for leather sector

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Four projects with a total outlay of Rs 107.33 crore in Tamil Nadu have been approved under the Indian Footwear Leather and Accessories Development Programme to facilitate upgradation of infrastructure in the sector. "Major boost to leather industry in Tamil Nadu under the IFLADP. 4 projects with total outlay of Rs 107.33 crore now approved by the DIPP to facilitate upgradation of infrastructure, job creation and environmental sustainability," Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet. While the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) has approved Rs 28.15 crore for Perundurai Leather Industries Eco Security at Erode, Rs 33.68 crore was allocated for upgradation of SIDCO Phase-1 Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Ranipet. It has also approved Rs 11.01 crore for upgradation of Talco Trichy CETP. Rs 34.49 was given for upgradation of Pallavaram CETP at Nagalkeni Chrompet, Tamil Nadu. Further, the department has also given in-principle approval to a mega leather cluster at Bantala, West Bengal. "The proposal envisages investment of about Rs 400-500 crore and expected to employment generation of around 7000," the DIPP said in a tweet. PTI RR MRMRMR