Four schoolgirls injured in accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Four girls were injured after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Mayur Vihar Extension Metro Station in Delhi on Friday morning, police said.The accident took place when Sapna (8), Kumkum (6), Anjali (6) and Chandni (6), all residents of Jhuggi, Chilla Khadar, were going to school, they said.Police said they received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital at 9:25 am regarding the admission of four injured girls. During investigation, it was found that an unknown vehicle hit them at Noida Link Road when they were going to their school in Mayur Vihar from Khadar area, a senior police officer said. According to the officer, Chandni and Sapna are in a serious condition and have been shifted to the LNJP Hospital while Kumkum and Anjali have been shifted to the GTB Hospital.A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, the police said.