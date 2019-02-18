Four soldiers killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, defence sources said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle.Defence sources said four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in the encounter. A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far. The area is under cordon and the operation is still on.PTI SSB MIJ DVDV