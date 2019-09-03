scorecardresearch
Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur, several feared trapped

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area Monday night, with fire officials fearing that several people are trapped under the debris. An information about the building collapse was received at 11.29 pm following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, he said. PTI NIT AQSAQS

