Four students suspended after clash between ABVP and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Four students, including a Dalit leader, of Deen Dayal Upadhyay University were suspended on Wednesday following a clash between the ABVP and the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.The clash between the two groups broke out Tuesday when the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha members opposed to a programme organised by the ABVP at the varsity campus in which saffron flags were shown, the university officials said.The event was organised without any official permission, they said, adding the situation was brought under control after the intervention of proctor Gopal Prasad and the police.The proctor suspended four students on the spot, including Dalit leader Anu Prasad, who was a SP candidate in the DDU student's union election this year. The election, however, was cancelled by the varsity, claiming unsuitable environment was not suitable to conduct the polls.Other suspended students include SP supporter Shiv Shankar Gaur and ABVP student members Saurabh Gaur and Anoop Bharti. PTI CORR ABN DPB