Four suspected criminals arrested in J-K

Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) Four suspected criminals, including one facing murder charges, were arrested on Monday, police said here. Murder accused Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Rehari Chunghi, had been on the run for the past nine years and was arrested by a special police team from Jammu, a police official said. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including 320 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), at Bari Brahmana police station in Samba district in 2010, the official said. He said the accused was produced in a court and has been sent to district Jail Amphalla in Jammu. In a similar raid, three more criminals -- Narinder Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Baldev Singh -- were arrested from the Mansar area of Udhampur district by a police team, he said . The trio were booked for wrongful restraint and rioting in Vijaypur in Samba district, he added. PTI TAS ABMAZ SMN