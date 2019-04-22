Four teenagers drown in Jaipur pond

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Four teenage boys drowned in an artificial pond here Monday while taking a bath, police said.The incident took place in Bagru village on the outskirts of the city and the victims drowned trying to save each other, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Rai Singh Beniwal said.The deceased have been identified as Prakash Gurjar (16), Roshan Gurjar (16), Kamal Gurjar (16) and Vikas Gurjar (15), the ACP said.The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, he added.A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of the CrPC, police said. PTI AG MAZ IJT