Four teenagers flee UP shelter home

/RGorakhpur, Mar 9 (PTI) Four teenagers escaped from a government boys' shelter home in Deoria district on Saturday, officials said.The boys, aged 14 to 16, fled between 2 am and 3 am after breaking a window of the shelter home. "The staff at the shelter home found the boys missing and informed their superiors," the superintendent of the facility, Yashodanand Tiwari, said, adding one of the windows was found broken. PTI CORR NAV GVS

