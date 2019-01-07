Four-time former MLA of BJP Kunjilal Meena passes away

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and four-time former legislator Kunjilal Meena (86) passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital here, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson said.Meena had represented the Bamanwas constituency of Swai Madhopur district in the sixth, seventh, ninth and 14th Rajasthan assemblies. He was also formerly a member of parliament.Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje expressed condolence on Meena's death."It is an irreparable loss for me and for the entire BJP family. His contributions as an active social worker cannot be forgotten. I pray for peace for the departed soul and courage for the family members to bear the shock," she said in a tweet. PTI AG RC