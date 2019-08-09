Four traders booked for refusing to accept coins

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 9 (PTI) Four traders of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district were booked for refusing to accept coins, police said Friday. None of the accused, identified as Hemraj Gandhi, Kailesh Gupta, Sumit Jain and Ramvilas Ghatiya, had been arrested or detained so far, they said. They were booked under Section 489 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Coinage Act-1971, said Bakani police station SHO Balveer Singh. Altaf Hussain (32), a shopkeeper at Bakani town, had alleged that the traders refused to accept coins whenever he visited them for the purchase of merchandise, the SHO said. Hussain said as he ran a small shop and most customers paid him in coins, he too purchase commodities in coins. Police booked the traders on a court order and the case was being investigated, the SHO said. PTI CORR RDKRDK