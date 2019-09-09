Four tremors hit HP's Chamba in 10 hrs

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Four tremors were felt in 10 hours in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, officials said. No immediate loss of life or property was reported, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said. The tremors, which occurred between 12.10 pm and 9.27 pm, were of a magnitude between 2.7 and 5, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The first tremor with a magnitude of 5 hit at 12.10 pm, he added. The second tremor with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded at 12.40 pm, followed by the third at 12.50 pm, which had a magnitude of 2.7. The fourth tremor with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded at 9.27 pm. The epicentre of the first three tremors was north-east of the Himachal Pradesh- Jammu and Kashmir border at a depth of five kilometres, whereas that of fourth was at a depth of 10 kilometres. On Sunday, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake had hit Chamba at 5.30 am, followed by 4.9-magnitude tremors on the Himachal Pradesh-J&K border at 8.04 am. Most parts of the state, including Chamba, fall in a high-seismic activity zone. PTI DJI SNESNESNE