Four women arrested for indulging in obscene acts in public in Rohini

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Four women were arrested from Rohini's Sector-20 area for allegedly indulging in obscene acts in public, police said. Police received a call at around 7 pm on Monday. After reaching the spot, the locals alleged that some people are running a prostitution racket and creating nuisance in their area, a senior police officer said. The officer said the women would signal men and try to lure them, which irked the locals. Police arrested four woman from a house where they used to live as tenants. "As of now, there was no prostitution angle found and we have filed a case against them for indulging in obscene acts in public," the officer said, adding all the four women were major and no other person was arrested.PTI NIT SLB RCJRCJ

