Four workers die of suspected asphyxiation at marriage palace in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Four workers of a marriage palace died of suspected asphyxiation in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said Saturday. Prima facie it seemed that they had died because of inhaling carbon monoxide as they had kept burning coal in a storeroom of the marriage palace to keep themselves warm during the winter night, Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Sucha Singh said.However, one worker was admitted to a local hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, police said. The door of the store room where the five workers had slept was found to be closed, police said.The bodies were spotted Saturday morning by another worker, who had come for preparation of a wedding ceremony, police said.All of them were working as sweepers and caterers at the marriage palace.The exact cause of the death would be known after post-mortem, police said, adding that investigation was underway. PTI CHS VSD KJ