scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Four-yr-old dies in wall collapse in Poonch

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died while his six-months-old sister was injured after a portion of their home collapsed on them in Jammuand Kashmir's Poonch district Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in Mendhar belt of the district, Station House Officer (SHO) Iniyat Hussain said.Kamran died on the spot while his sister Anika was hospitalized, he said, adding their parents were not home when the incident occurred. PTI AB MAZ DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos