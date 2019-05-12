Fox cancels 'Star' after three seasons

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Musical drama "Star" has been cancelled by Fox after three seasons. Created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, the series revolved around three girls and their rise to fame, reported Variety.The series featured Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O'Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott.Fox has also cancelled freshman drama "The Passage", comedy "The Cool Kids," and cop drama "Lethal Weapon". The network has, however, decided to renew "Empire", "9-1-1", "The Resident", "Family Guy," "Last Man Standing," "Bob's Burgers" and "The Simpsons". PTI SHD RDSRDS