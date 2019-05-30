Fractal Analytics Hosts Second Annual ai.nyc Conference to Help Fortune 500s Harness the Power of AI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI and NEW YORK, May 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ai.nyc offers a unique opportunity for attendees to learn how businesses can better leverage AI and drive decisions at scale. Fractal Analytics, (https://fractal.ai) a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced the return of its ai.nyc conference for a second consecutive year. The only industry event of its kind, ai.nyc is designed to help Fortune 500 companies from the CPG, retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and telecom industries learn how to better leverage the power of artificial intelligence to maximize business outcomes. The annual event will take place on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, on the 64th floor of the One World Trade Center in New York City.This year's ai.nyc will focus on why AI, alone, is not enough to solve problems at scale. The ai.nyc speakers will dive into the recipe for scalable business problem solving, including robust AI, intelligent engineering and smart design, highlighting how the combination of human intelligence with machine intelligence is the most powerful solution to improve overall business performance, in any sector."Leading Fortune 500 companies know that AI strategies are needed in order to stay ahead of the competition," said Francis Slavich, Chief Sales Officer, Fractal Analytics. "However, many business leaders are still not exactly sure how they should apply AI to reap the most substantial rewards. That's where ai.nyc comes in. Our exclusive event will tackle head-on the most important AI business problems and set a benchmark for AI problem solving that will drive forward AI success, no matter the industry."Cathy O'Neil, author of The New York Times best seller - Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy, will be the keynote speaker. During the day, senior industry leaders will share how AI, engineering and design is enabling them to free up cognitive capacity to focus on important areas. Find out more about the agenda and the speakers here.ai.nyc is part of a series of AI events hosted by Fractal Analytics. The series kicked off last year in New York, followed by ai.dxb in Dubai and ai.lcy in London. These collaborative events inspired great insights among the Fortune 500 attendees from a wide range of industries. With interesting speakers such as New York Times Best Selling authors, Martin Ford and Kenneth Cukier, Fractal's AI events have mastered the art of exploring how businesses can better leverage AI to better drive decisions. Past events have been featured on The Wall Street Journal, Computer Weekly and in an IDC report.To review the full agenda and complete list of speakers for ai.nyc, or to register for the event, visit: https://fractal.ai/ainyc2019/About Fractal Analytics Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics is a strategic analytics partner to the most admired Fortune 500 companies globally and helps them power every human decision in the enterprise by bringing analytics and AI to the decision-making process.Fractal has built several cutting-edge AI product startups within its ecosystem across industries, including:Qure.ai to transform how radiologists make diagnostics' decisions. Qure's qXR solution is the first AI-based Chest X-Ray interpretation tool to receive CE certification. Qure's recently launched qER solution for interpreting head CT scans has been proven to have more than 95% accuracy in identifying abnormalities.Cuddle.ai to transform how executives make tactical and operational decisions. Cuddle automatically alerts users on what they need to know about their business and allows them to ask questions about their business in natural language.Trial Run to improve strategic and operational decisions. Trial Run is a cloud-based experimentation platform that enables companies across verticals to test, measure and refine strategies before rollout.Fractal has more than 1,200 consultants spread across 15 global locations including the United States, UK and India. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2017 by Forrester Research, a Great Place to Work by The Economic Times in partnership with the Great Place to Work Institute and recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' and a 'Vendor to Watch' by Gartner. For more information: http://www.fractal.aiSource: Fractal Analytics Private Limited PWRPWR