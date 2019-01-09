Framers' body hails success of rural hartal, says it shows anger among farmers against Modi govt

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Left-affiliated farmers' body AIKS Wednesday hailed the success of two-day nationwide rural 'hartal' and said the massive response reflected the anger against the Narendra Modi government.The rural hartal was called by left-wing farmers' organisations in support of the 48-hour shutdown by central trade unions."This massive response reflects the alienation and anger among the peasantry and the working class across the country against the neo-liberal policies strongly pursued by the Modi government," the AIKS said in a statement.AIKS or All India Kisan Sabha alleged that policies adopted by the Modi government have been the cause of agrarian crisis, unemployment, price rise and indebtedness.Bhumi Adhikar Andolan and AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee) also extended support to the workers strike.It claimed that the strike was successful in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura."In Tamil Nadu, around one lakh persons were detained and arrested for participating in road blockade in around 500 places. In Maharashtra, thousands of villagers joined road blockade strike in Thane, Palghar and Ahmednagar districts", AIKS said.In West Bengal, the strike was total in all the districts, the statement said, adding that 80 per cent of transport was off the road and shops were closed. "Widespread attack was there by TMC workers which were resisted by villagers. Around 100 persons were arrested all over the state. In more than 500 places road blockades were organised," it added. PTI DMB ASG SOMSOM