Frank Grillo to star in 'Hell on the Border'

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) "Captain America: Civil War" star Frank Grillo is set to play the lead in new action-thriller "Hell on the Border".The film will be written and directed by Wes Miller, best known for helming movies such as "River Runs Red" and "Prayer Never Fails", reported Variety.Grillo, 53, will be joined by Ron Perlman, the star of "Hellboy" series and "Sons of Anarchy".The plot details of the project are not yet known. Production recently started in Birmingham, Ala.It will be produced by Curtis Nichouls, Henry Penzi, and Sasha Yelaun.Grillo will also be seen "Donnybrook", co-starring Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley, and "Boss Level", alongside Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts. He is set to feature in Netflix's "Point Blank", which reunites him with his "Captain America: Civil War" co-star Anthony Mackie.