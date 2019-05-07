Frankfinn Launched a New TVC - Magical Cap, Featuring Alia Bhatt

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurgaon, Haryana, India(NewsVoir)Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute has launched a new advertisement featuring the famous Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt. This new advertisement reaches out to touch the heart of each ambitious young person and sets his or her imagination on fire! It has a touch of magic that leads to a mesmerising effect on its audience. To watch Frankfinn's New TVC, please click youtu.be/vo43Q0y58QY. The script for the advertisement is beautifully woven around the mystic Cap, which can get you all that you want for yourself and your family! A career in the sky, a glamorous lifestyle, and all good things come to you through this Cap and its Jadoo! denotes the profession of Air Hostess and the financial power and independence it brings along. Alia Bhatt further adds to the glamour quotient of this advertisement. The concept used is this advertisement is different and very offbeat from what you see in routine, making it a must watch for all generations! About FrankfinnPioneers in Air Hostess Training, Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. provide vocational training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Staff, Air Ticketing Executives in Airlines and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India. Frankfinn is the only Institute in India with an exclusive worldwide tie-up with ICM, an Institute of repute in the UK, having tie-ups with various reputed Universities, Colleges and Institutes across the Globe. Frankfinn has received the Award for the Best Air Hostess Training Institute 8 times in a row (2011-2018) from Assocham. Frankfinn has also received the Gold award for Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development three times in a row (2016-2018) from Assocham. The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council has also awarded Frankfinn as the Best Training Partner 2017 2018. Frankfinn has featured in the Limca Book of Records for the highest placements year after year, besides other achievements. Frankfinn is an approved Training Partner of NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation). Frankfinn has also tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service Familiarisation Program for its students. Image: Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training - Alia Bhatt Video: Frankfinn New TVC - Magical Cap, Featuring Alia Bhatt PWRPWR