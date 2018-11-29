Frankfinn Receives the Award for 'Best Training Partner 2017 - 2018'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Awarded at the 'Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council - Training Partner Meet cum Annual Training Excellence Awards Ceremony' held on Monday, 26th November' 2018 at India International Centre, New DelhiFrankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history. At a glittering ceremony organized by Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council at India International Centre, New Delhi on 26th November' 2018, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the Award for 'Best Training Partner, for the year 2017- 2018'. Mr Sameer Kukreja, Chairman, THSC HR & Training Subcommittee,along with Dr. Sonali Sinha, COO- THSC, Mr Rajesh Kumar - VP- HR, Lemon Tree handed over the prestigious award to Mr. Harinder Jeet Singh , National Delivery & Placement Head of Frankfinn. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790822/Frankfinn_Best_Training_Partner.jpg )The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance in skilling the youth in the country. This award is recognition of the Quality Training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its Institutes spread Pan India including the smaller cities. Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record have always been the hallmarks for Frankfinn, said Kulvinder Singh Kohli, non-executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group. This award of 'Best Training Partner' is the testimony of the Frankfinn' s Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record. Frankfinn is also an approved Training Partner of NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation).Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service familiarisation program, for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have a track record of more than 70% placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Airport Ground Services, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industry. The company's awards and recognitions, serve as a testimony to the amount of hard work, entrepreneurship and dedication that has gone into making Frankfinn, a truly global and renowned brand- what it is today, under the dynamic leadership of Mr Kulvinder Singh Kohli, non-executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group.About Frankfinn Pioneers in Air Hostess Training, Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. provides vocational training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Staff, Air Ticketing Executives in Airlines and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India. Frankfinn is the only institute in India with an exclusive worldwide tie-up with ICM, an institute of repute in the UK, having tie-ups with various reputed Universities, Colleges and Institutes across the Globe. For more information, visit: https://www.frankfinn.com/Source: Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR