Frankie Muniz engaged to girlfriend Paige Price

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) Actor Frankie Muniz and girlfriend Paige Price are engaged. Price shared the engagement news on Instagram."When you're a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you're going to wear, to the music you're going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you," she wrote.Price added that Muniz, 32, is "more than a dream" to her."You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife."Along with the post Price also shared a series of photos of the proposal, which took place at the Lantern Fest at the Pinal Fairgrounds & Event Center in Casa Grande, Arizona, on Sunday, November 18.