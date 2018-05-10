Franklin Templeton Investment ups stake in Eveready by over 1%

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Franklin Templeton Investment Funds has hiked its stake in dry cell batteries major Eveready Industries by over 1 per cent by buying 8 lakh shares in the open market.

As per a BSE filing, Franklin Templeton increased its shareholding in the company from 4.69 per cent to 5.79 per cent.

The transaction was carried out on May 8. Based on the weighted average price of Rs 285.40 per share, the deal is estimated to be worth Rs 22.80 crore.

Eveready Industries stock was trading 1.20 per cent up at Rs 282 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK SVK ANU ANU