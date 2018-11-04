Fraudster arrested after four-year-long hunt in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) A fraudster, allegedly involved in issuing fake no-objection certificate (NOC) related to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), was arrested after a four-year-long hunt here, police said Sunday.Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Diwar village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was arrested from Nikki Mohalla in Sidhra locality of the city Saturday,a spokesperson of the Crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.He said Qadir was wanted in a case registered in 2014 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document."The accused is involved in issuing fake NOC relating to the JDA land located at Sidhra Majeen," he said. PTI TAS KJKJ