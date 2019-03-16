Freddie Prinze Jr joins CW's Nancy Drew cast

Los Angeles, Mar 16 (PTI) Actor Freddie Prinze Jr has joined the cast of the Nancy Drew pilot which is in the works at the CW network. Freddie will play Nancy's father, Carson Drew, in the show, reported Variety.Carson is described as a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife but his attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy's murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from his own past.The Nancy Drew pilot hails from CBS Television Studios and Fake Empire.Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will all serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Larry Teng is on board to direct and executive produce the pilot, which is set in the summer after Nancy's high school graduation, with the 18-year-old poised to leave her hometown for college. PTI SHDSHD