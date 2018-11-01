Free Credit Score from Paisabazaar.com Now Available on WhatsApp

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurugoan, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)Paisabazaar.com, Indias largest online marketplace for financial products, today announced the integration of its services on WhatsApp. Paisabazaar.com is one of the first fintech companies in India to integrate its services with the WhatsApp Business solution. This will enable Paisabazaar.com to communicate and engage with millions of its customers seamlessly. As a business, its critical to align itself with the evolving lifestyles of customers. Today, WhatsApp is an integral part of our lives, and offers a great opportunity for the financial services industry, at large, to make the whole process around the purchase of financial products like loans, credit cards, mutual funds or insurance extremely convenient for the end consumer. At Paisabazaar.com, we plan to use WhatsApp to enhance and deepen our engagement with our customers, said Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com. Paisabazaar.com, which runs Indias largest credit awareness initiative, has already launched its free credit score product on WhatsApp, offering its customers the most seamless way to track their credit score at absolute zero cost. The integration will enable Paisabazaar.com to send its customers their credit report every month on their smartphones, through WhatsApp. The most important aspect about credit score is that it needs to be tracked regularly. Paisabazaar.com aims to make this tracking seamless for its customers, through our integration with WhatsApp. We hope our customers will not only keep a regular check of their credit score on WhatsApp, but also take steps to build it, said Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer, Paisabazaar.com. In the next few months, Paisabazaar.com will integrate its services with WhatsApp Business around other products like loans, credit cards and mutual funds as well. The integration with Whatsapp Business comes as a part of a series of technological innovations by Paisabazaar.com in the last couple of months, to provide customers easier and more convenient access to financial products. Last month, Paisabazaar.com launched its free credit score product on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. "At Paisabazaar.com, one of our biggest goals is to bring in industry-first innovations, through technology and data analytics, to make personal finance extremely simple for our consumers," Naveen Kukreja added. About Paisabazaar.comPaisabazaar.com is India's largest online marketplace for loans and Credit Cards. It works with more than 75 partners across lending and investment categories to offer 300+ products to meet all lending and investment needs of consumers. Paisabazaar is the only marketplace in India to disburse annualized loans worth USD 1 billion. The platform has been conferred with Economic Times Best Fintech Brand (2018) Economic Times Best BFSI Brand" (2016), Money Tech Startup of the Year (2017) and Money Tech Best Customer Experience Innovation (2017) awards. PaisaBazaar.com is part of ETechAces that owns Indias leading insurtech brand, PolicyBazaar.com, and newly launched health tech platform, docprime.com. The company is backed up by a host of investors including the likes of Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global Management, True North, InfoEdge (Naukri.com), Premji Invest, besides investments from other PE funds and family offices. PWRPWR