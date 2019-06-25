Freedom fighter Sushil Rattan passes away at 95

Shimla, June 25 (PTI) A renowned freedom fighter from Himachal Pradesh, Sushil Rattan, passed away in Chandigarh after prolonged illness on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said. He was 95 and breathed his last at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, he added. Born on March 31, 1924, at Garli village in Kangra district, Sushil Ratan remained a Congress MLA from Jawalamukhi. He also served as the vice-chairman of the Khadi Board and the Freedom Fighters' Welfare Board, he added. Governor Acharya Dev Vrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled his demise. In their condolence messages, the governor and the CM conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul. Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over Sushil Rattan's death. PTI DJI RDKRDK