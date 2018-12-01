Freedom Hyderabad 10k Run Proves a Huge hit Once Again

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, November 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --25th November 2018 saw an overwhelming participation from the people of Hyderabad. The Hyderabad 10K Run, sponsored by Freedom Healthy Oil, an flagship brand of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd. (GEF India) was attended by more than 15,000 runners.Freedom Healthy Oil offers a wide range of superior cooking oils and inspires the consumers to eat what they love but in the form of quality food. Each type of oil from Freedom comes with a set of health benefits. Freedom Hyderabad 10K Run was all about health & fitness.A swarm of enthusiasts from across the city gathered near the beautiful Hussain Sagar Lake. The flag-off was graced by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner, Tollywood celebrities like Tamanna, Rasi Khanna, Sundeep Kishan and other notable personalities.Post the event, trophies and cash prizes were given to the top performers and medals were awarded to all the finishers. During the award ceremony, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Range of Healthy Cooking Oil added, "We are proud and happy to see such overwhelming response for Freedom Hyderabad 10K run. The Race provided a much-needed platform for runners of all levels from the Hyderabad and throughout Telangana and the rest of India. We are very happy to see families come forward and participate in the Freedom Family Run."Hyderabad 10K Run is getting bigger every year and Freedom is proud to be a part of the event.Freedom to eat, Freedom to enjoy! About Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India)Freedom Healthy oil is a leading brand of cooking oils in India since its inception in 2010. It is flagship brand of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India) and is headquartered in Hyderabad. Freedom cooking oils are high on nutrition and offer health benefits without compromising on the taste of the food. The range of oils includes Sunflower Oil, Rice bran Oil, Mustard Oil, Groundnut Oil, Gingelly Oil & more. Source: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd. (GEF India) PWRPWR