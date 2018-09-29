Freight rates for select destinations up on busy cargo movements

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Freight rates for the nine-metric tonne pay load section for select destinations moved up at the local truck transport market in the national capital Saturday following busy cargo movements amid tight availability of trucks.Transporters said increased cargo movements against tight position of trucks mainly pushed up some of centres freight rates.Delhi to Indore, Ahmedabad and Baroda freight rates went up by Rs 1000 each to Rs 23,000, Rs 24,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.Rates to Jaipur, Chandigarh and Ludhiana also moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 19,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000, respectively.Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs):Jaipur 19,000 Hyderabad 55,000Chandigarh 20,000 Vijayawada 59,000Ludhiana 22,000 Bengaluru 62,000Kanpur 22,000 Chennai65,000Indore 23,000 Mysore66,000Ahmedabad 24,000 Puducherry 66,000Baroda 25,000 Coimbatore 71,000Patna 28,000 Kochi 73,000Surat 26,000 Thiruvananthapuram 81,000Mumbai 28,000 Goa58,000Pune 30,000 Gwalior 15,000Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati59,000PTI SDG SUN SHWSHW