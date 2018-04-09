Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section ruled flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital today on ample position of trucks against slowdown in cargo movements.

Transporters said, besides restricted cargo movements, easy availability of trucks kept freight rates flat.

Following are todays freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur

17,000

Hyderabad

57,000 Chandigarh

19,000

Vijayawada

59,000 Ludhiana

20,000

Bengaluru

61,000 Kanpur

21,000

Chennai

63,000 Indore

22,000

Mysore

66,000 Ahmedabad

23,000

Puducherry

65,000 Baroda

25,000

Coimbatore

69,000 Patna

27,000

Kochi

73,000 Surat

27,000

Thiruvananthapuram80,000 Mumbai

29,000

Goa

60,000 Pune

30,000

Gwalior

15,000 Kolkata

32,000

Guwahati

