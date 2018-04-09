Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section ruled flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital today on ample position of trucks against slowdown in cargo movements.
Transporters said, besides restricted cargo movements, easy availability of trucks kept freight rates flat.
Following are todays freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur
17,000
Hyderabad
57,000 Chandigarh
19,000
Vijayawada
59,000 Ludhiana
20,000
Bengaluru
61,000 Kanpur
21,000
Chennai
63,000 Indore
22,000
Mysore
66,000 Ahmedabad
23,000
Puducherry
65,000 Baroda
25,000
Coimbatore
69,000 Patna
27,000
Kochi
73,000 Surat
27,000
Thiruvananthapuram80,000 Mumbai
29,000
Goa
60,000 Pune
30,000
Gwalior
15,000 Kolkata
32,000
Guwahati
61,000 PTI SDG KPS SUN SBT
