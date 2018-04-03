Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section were enquired flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following comfortable position of trucks against reduced cargo movements.

Transporters said substantial availability of trucks against restricted cargo movements, held freight rates around overnight levels.

Following are todays freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur

17,000

Hyderabad

56,000 Chandigarh

19,000

Vijayawada

58,000 Ludhiana

20,000

Bengaluru

61,000 Kanpur

21,000

Chennai

63,000 Indore

22,000

Mysore

66,000 Ahmedabad

23,000

Puducherry

65,000 Baroda

25,000

Coimbatore

69,000 Patna

26,000

Kochi

72,000 Surat

27,000 Thiruvananthapuram 80,000 Mumbai

29,000

Goa

59,000 Pune

30,000

Gwalior

15,000 Kolkata

32,000

Guwahati

