Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section ruled flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following comfortable position of trucks against restricted cargo movements.
Transporters said, ample availability of trucks and reduced cargo movements kept freight rates at the previous levels.
Following are todays freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur
17,000
Hyderabad
58,000 Chandigarh
19,000
Vijayawada
60,000 Ludhiana
21,000
Bengaluru
62,000 Kanpur
23,000
Chennai
64,000 Indore
23,000
Mysore
66,000 Ahmedabad
24,000
Puducherry
66,000 Baroda
27,000
Coimbatore
71,000 Patna
29,000
Kochi
76,000 Surat
29,000
Thiruvananthapuram80,000 Mumbai
30,000
Goa
62,000 Pune
31,000
Gwalior
16,000 Kolkata
33,000
Guwahati
61,000
