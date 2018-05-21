Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section ruled flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following comfortable position of trucks against restricted cargo movements.

Transporters said, ample availability of trucks and reduced cargo movements kept freight rates at the previous levels.

Following are todays freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur

17,000

Hyderabad

58,000 Chandigarh

19,000

Vijayawada

60,000 Ludhiana

21,000

Bengaluru

62,000 Kanpur

23,000

Chennai

64,000 Indore

23,000

Mysore

66,000 Ahmedabad

24,000

Puducherry

66,000 Baroda

27,000

Coimbatore

71,000 Patna

29,000

Kochi

76,000 Surat

29,000

Thiruvananthapuram80,000 Mumbai

30,000

Goa

62,000 Pune

31,000

Gwalior

16,000 Kolkata

33,000

Guwahati

61,000

