Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Freight rates for the nine-metric tonne pay load section ruled flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital Friday following ample position of trucks against restricted cargo movements. Transporters said apart from easy availability of trucks,restricted cargo movements mainly kept freight ratesaround last levels. Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs):Jaipur 18,000 Hyderabad 55,000Chandigarh 19,000 Vijayawada 59,000Ludhiana 21,000 Bengaluru 62,000Kanpur 22,000 Chennai65,000Indore 22,000 Mysore66,000Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 66,000Baroda 24,000 Coimbatore 71,000Patna 28,000 Kochi 73,000Surat 26,000 Thiruvananthapuram 81,000Mumbai 28,000 Goa58,000Pune 30,000 Gwalior 15,000Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati59,000