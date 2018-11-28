Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Freight rates for the nine-metric tonne pay load section ruled flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital Wednesday following easy availability of trucks against cargo movements. Transporters said, besides limited cargo movements, ample position of trucks in the market kept most of destinations freight rates unmoved. Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs):Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 56,000Chandigarh 18,000 Vijayawada 59,000Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 62,000Kanpur 20,000 Chennai64,000Indore 22,000 Mysore67,000Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 68,000Baroda 25,000 Coimbatore 71,000Patna 28,000 Kochi 75,000Surat 27,000 Thiruvananthapuram 82,000Mumbai 29,000 Goa58,000Pune 31,000 Gwalior 15,000Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati60,000PTI SDG ADIADI